CM Revanth Reddy Conducts Surprise Inspection of GHMC Park at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a surprise visit to the GHMC park that is currently under construction at Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills. The project, nearing completion, was initiated on the Chief Minister’s directive to convert a neglected government land—once piled with garbage and debris—into a public recreation space and prevent it from being encroached upon.

Sources said the Chief Minister stopped by the site while returning from attending a few marriage functions. Noticing the ongoing work, he decided to personally inspect the progress of the park, which is being developed as a ‘Pet and Play Park’ by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

During his visit, Revanth Reddy took stock of the construction activities, offered several suggestions to the officials and contractors on-site, and reviewed the overall layout and facilities being built. He expressed satisfaction over the visible transformation of the once-neglected land into a clean, green public space.

The Chief Minister also took time to interact warmly with the workers at the site. He inquired about their work conditions, the pace of progress, and any challenges they faced during the construction process. His spontaneous interaction with the workforce added a personal touch to the inspection, reflecting his hands-on approach to governance.

The GHMC’s ‘Pet and Play Park’ project at Jubilee Hills is part of the state’s broader effort to expand green spaces within the city and reclaim unused government lands for public benefit.