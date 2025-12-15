Cong should apologies in Parliament, says Kiren Rijiju on objectionable slogans against PM Modi

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday condemned the objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally and demanded that the party leadership apologise publicly in Parliament. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, “The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is recognised by the world and by the people of our 1.4 billion-strong country as the leader of the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely sad and regrettable if some opposition members call for his killing.

Mere denial is not enough.” “The Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament should apologise to the country. I believe that if there is any sense of humanity and respect for the nation and society within the Congress Party, they should not delay in apologising openly on the floor of Parliament to the people of the country. Only then will we understand that a mistake was made and that the Congress Party has acknowledged it,” he added. Rijiju emphasised that political differences should never extend to personal threats or violence.

“No matter how much we oppose each other, we still extend our wishes, whether someone is ill, it’s a birthday, or any other occasion, out of respect for one another. We honour each other,” he said. “Political battles are different, in a democracy,” said Rijiju, adding that everyone has the right to engage in politics, and we criticise or oppose each other in different ways. “But no one ever thinks or speaks about killing another person. What kind of mentality is it that openly encourages killing an opponent?” he asked. The Union Minister referred specifically to the slogans and statements made at the Congress rally on Sunday, where some participants allegedly called for “digging the grave” of the Prime Minister and urged workers to kill him.

“Yesterday, the Congress Party held a rally, and the people of the country heard what was said there. In a democracy, we are all colleagues, not enemies. But at the Congress rally, statements were made about digging the grave of the Prime Minister, and Congress workers were called upon to kill the Prime Minister. I believe that in a democracy, such a low and disgraceful level has never been seen before,” Rijiju said.

He reiterated that the ongoing parliamentary session was the right forum for the Congress leadership to acknowledge the mistake. “The parliamentary session is ongoing, and the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition should apologise to the people of the country,” Rijiju added, underscoring the need for accountability and respect for democratic norms.