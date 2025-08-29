Constitution in hand, abuse dictionary in pocket: BJP’s Naqvi slams Oppn for offensive language against PM Modi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, after Congress party workers resorted to abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

He was commenting on an incident that took place at a rally organised by local Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, an aspirant for the Jaale Assembly seat, as part of the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’. As the crowd was waiting for Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to arrive, a man snatched the microphone from the stage at the rally in Bithauli and shouted abusive words targeting the Prime Minister and his late mother.

The controversy flared after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing several workers raising slogans and hurling abuses despite attempts by others to stop them. The video also captured children and locals climbing onto the stage amid the commotion. Naqvi told IANS, “Those within the Congress circle who are going around hurling abuses believe they are achieving something great.

But when abuse becomes their primary language, what can one expect of the outcome? These individuals, who perch on every political branch and speak such offensive language, show us clearly where the discourse is headed.” He added, “They carry the Constitution in their hands, but an abuse dictionary in their pockets.

I hesitate to call their words ‘unparliamentary’ — they’re beyond that. Even street slang would feel insulted. Let’s wait and see what verdict the public delivers after the elections.” Naqvi’s remarks come amid escalating political rhetoric as the 2025 electoral season heats up.

The BJP has frequently criticised Opposition leaders for what it calls a “politics of insult” aimed at PM Modi and other senior leaders. He further reacted to a recent report on communal violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which flagged a demographic shift and claimed that only ’15 per cent Hindus remain’ in some areas. “Our country has witnessed the horrors of a Partition, and we have both endured and learned much from it.

Any society, community, or region that experiences the tragedy of displacement or the devastation of mass exodus must have its perpetrators identified and held accountable. The recurrence of such events poses a grave challenge and brings dishonour to society,” he told IANS.

Naqvi also backed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks on communal harmony, calling them “factual and future-focussed.”

“Whatever he said was rooted in reality and touched upon every aspect — social, cultural, economic, and political. His words are both a lesson and a message to those who’ve spent decades spinning false narratives about the RSS,” Naqvi said.

Bhagwat, during the centenary celebrations of the RSS in Delhi on August 28, reiterated that Islam is and will remain an integral part of India. “From the day Islam came to India, it has been here and will remain here,” Bhagwat said. “Those who believe otherwise are not guided by Hindu thought. True resolution will only come when trust exists on both sides. First, we must accept that we are all one.”