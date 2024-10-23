Dabur Meswak Toothpaste signs South Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni as new Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda expert Dabur India Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has signed legendary actor and south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni as the new brand ambassador of its Oral Care brand Dabur Meswak.

Dabur Meswak contains the pure extract of the wonder herb – Miswak, known to provide 70+ oral care benefits.

With a scientifically proven formulation, Dabur Meswak provides complete tooth and gum care. This collaboration aims to strengthen Dabur Meswak’s presence in South India, leveraging Nagarjuna’s massive fan base.

The new campaign – “Nothing like Meswak” will soon hit the television screens and will be live across digital platforms.

Nagarjuna Akkineni commented on the association, “I am delighted to be associated with Dabur Meswak, a brand I have personally trusted and used for years. Dabur Meswak’s complete oral care proposition aligns with my health values. I look forward to the partnership with Dabur Meswak and can’t wait to share the oral care secrets with everyone.”

Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President, Dabur India Ltd said, “Indian Consumers are increasingly switching over to natural products owing to their proven efficacy and clean ingredients.

Dabur Meswak is known to provide complete oral wellness; it has the extract of a rare herb Miswak which has 70+ oral care benefits. Keeping in mind the preferences of the new age consumers, Dabur Meswak is vegan, PETA certified and free of peroxides and fluorides.”.

We are thrilled to have Nagarjuna Akkineni on board as the face of Dabur Meswak. The brand has a high acceptance due to its pleasing taste and has shown robust growth across markets, Nagarjuna’s enduring popularity and influence will enable us to reinforce Meswak’s unique proposition and strengthen its market presence, he added.

Prashant Agarwal, Head of Marketing-Oral Care, Dabur India Ltd said, “His association will amplify our brand’s message of complete oral care through 70+ benefits of the wonder herb Miswak, increasing message recall and helping recruit new users”. This partnership is a key milestone in our strategy to expand Meswak’s footprint and drive business growth in the oral care segment.”