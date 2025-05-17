Death Toll Rises as Israel Unleashes New Gaza Offensive

The Israeli military has launched a major escalation in its ongoing conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, announcing a new phase of operations under the codename “Gideon’s Chariots.” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Friday that a series of intensified airstrikes and the deployment of additional ground forces are now underway, aimed at securing key objectives, including the release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas infrastructure.

“IDF troops will continue to operate in order to protect Israeli civilians and achieve the objectives of the war,” said the military in an official statement.

Netanyahu Vows “Full Force” Entry into Gaza

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli forces would enter Gaza “with full force,” highlighting a renewed commitment to eliminating Hamas capabilities and securing Israel’s southern borders. The expanded military activity comes in response to Hamas’ deadly October 7 attack, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and more than 240 hostages being taken into Gaza.

Casualties Mount Amid Gaza Bombardment

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 109 people were killed and over 216 wounded in northern Gaza on Friday alone, amid the latest wave of Israeli bombardments. Since the resumption of hostilities on March 18, more than 2,985 Palestinians have died, bringing the total death toll in Gaza to over 53,119 since October 2023, with more than 120,214 reported injuries.

Hamas Accuses Israel of Undermining Ceasefire Talks

In a statement released Thursday, Hamas accused the Israeli government of ignoring international mediation efforts and continuing a “campaign of endless war.”

“Israel is responding to mediation efforts with military pressure on civilians, mass bombing, and more suffering for the Palestinian people in a desperate attempt to impose its terms under fire,” Hamas claimed.

Background: The Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

The Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7, 2023, marks the most intense escalation in decades. The unprecedented land, sea, and air assault by Hamas prompted Israel to declare a state of war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. As of today, fighting continues with no confirmed ceasefire in place.

Global Reactions and Ceasefire Hopes

International actors continue to push for a humanitarian ceasefire, though hopes remain dim amid continued military operations. The expansion of “Gideon’s Chariots” signals Israel’s intent to pursue military objectives regardless of ongoing diplomatic mediation.