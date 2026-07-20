DNA Test Uncovers Alleged Hospital Baby Swap After 36 Years; Families Sue North Dakota Medical Center

North Dakota: A routine DNA test has led to the discovery of an alleged hospital baby swap that went unnoticed for 36 years, prompting two families in the U.S. state of North Dakota to file a lawsuit against the medical facility where the incident allegedly occurred.

According to reports, the incident dates back to January 26, 1988, at Unity Medical Center in North Dakota. The lawsuit alleges that two newborn boys were mistakenly sent home with the wrong families due to an error by hospital staff, resulting in both men being raised by families that were not biologically their own.

The alleged mix-up came to light two years ago when Kyle Bylin took a consumer DNA test. The results unexpectedly identified a woman he had never met as his biological aunt. Further investigation revealed that Kyle and Jeremy Morrison had allegedly been switched at birth.

Jeremy Morrison said he had long suspected something was unusual because he looked noticeably different from the rest of his family. He reportedly had blond hair, while no one else in his family shared similar features. Kyle also reportedly still possesses the hospital identification bracelet issued at birth, which allegedly bears an incorrect name.

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Following the discovery, both men met their biological families for the first time. They described the reunions as emotional and life-changing. However, despite learning about the mix-up, Kyle and Jeremy have reportedly not yet met each other in person.

Jeremy said the mistake dramatically altered the course of his life, adding that he likely would have grown up on his biological family’s farm in North Dakota instead of living in Colorado.

According to the lawsuit, both families spent nearly a year attempting to resolve the matter privately with Unity Medical Center before filing legal action. They are seeking accountability for the alleged error and its lifelong consequences.

In response, the hospital expressed sympathy over the situation but denied any negligence or wrongdoing. It has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

The extraordinary case has attracted widespread attention on social media and in international media, reigniting discussions about hospital safety protocols and the long-term impact of alleged birth identification errors.