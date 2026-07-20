Trump Administration Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants; Thousands of Indians Face Deportation Risk

Washington: The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified its nationwide crackdown on undocumented immigrants, with reports indicating that nearly 18,000 Indian nationals are among those facing the risk of deportation due to a lack of valid legal documentation.

According to reports, the administration is preparing to use military aircraft to facilitate deportation operations. Immigration experts say that many detained undocumented immigrants, particularly Indian nationals, may have limited access to legal relief, with some allegedly receiving little opportunity to appeal or obtain adequate legal representation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has continued enforcement operations across several states, including New York, Texas, California, and New Jersey, where raids have reportedly led to the detention of numerous undocumented immigrants.

Reports have also raised concerns about conditions inside detention facilities, with allegations of mistreatment and inhumane treatment of detainees. Human rights advocates and immigration attorneys have called for greater transparency and oversight of detention centers.

According to media reports, the Trump administration has acquired two large warehouse facilities in El Paso, Texas, and California to accommodate deportees. The facilities have reportedly been converted into ICE detention centers and are currently housing thousands of detainees.

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Immigration attorney Greg Siskind said the current enforcement process differs significantly from previous years.

“I have been practicing immigration law for 30 years. In the past, undocumented immigrants generally had an opportunity to present their case before deportation proceedings. Now, many people are being transferred directly to detention facilities following ICE operations,” he said.

Official figures indicate that 3,567 Indian nationals were deported from the United States during 2025. By June 2026, an additional 1,076 Indian citizens had reportedly been deported. On February 5, 2025, the U.S. deported 104 Indian nationals to Amritsar aboard a military aircraft, marking the first such operation using military transport.

Several undocumented Indian immigrants described living in constant fear of arrest. One individual, speaking anonymously, said every knock on the door creates anxiety that ICE officers may have arrived.

“If my husband and I are detained, who will take care of our children?” the individual said, adding that community WhatsApp groups, once used to share information about jobs and housing, are now largely focused on ICE raids, checkpoints, and areas to avoid.

Another immigrant claimed that several neighbors were recently detained and transferred to a detention facility in Texas, where, according to accounts from detainees, strict conditions and alleged mistreatment have heightened fear among undocumented immigrant communities.

The intensified immigration enforcement has sparked renewed debate over U.S. immigration policy, legal due process, and the humanitarian impact of large-scale deportation operations.