Elon Musk’s Starlink Now Available in Sri Lanka, Eyes India Launch Next

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has officially launched its high-speed, low-latency internet services in Sri Lanka, making it the third South Asian country—after Bhutan and Bangladesh—to gain access to the service.

The announcement came via Starlink’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Sri Lanka!”

🇮🇳 Starlink Nearing India Launch

Starlink is on the verge of launching in India, having secured a crucial license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last month—three years after initially applying.

The final regulatory step is pending approval from IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre). The agency has already issued a draft Letter of Intent (LOI), and once both parties sign the document, Starlink will be officially cleared to operate in India.

What is Starlink?

Starlink uses a constellation of over 6,750 low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver internet services, especially in remote and underserved areas. It currently provides connectivity in over 100 countries, including parts of Asia like Japan, the Philippines, Mongolia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, and Azerbaijan.

Internet Plans and Features

Starlink offers two main residential plans:

Residential Lite: Designed for smaller households with basic data needs.

Designed for smaller households with basic data needs. Residential: Meant for larger families or users with heavy internet consumption.

These services are gaining popularity due to their fast speeds, global accessibility, and ability to bridge the digital divide in rural areas.

As Starlink eyes its India launch, experts believe the service could revolutionize internet access in remote parts of the country where traditional broadband infrastructure is lacking.