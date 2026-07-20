Free Cardiology & Health Screening Camp Held at Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki; Heartlink Cardiac Centre Benefits Residents

Hyderabad: Heartlink Cardiac Centre, in collaboration with the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association, successfully conducted a Free Cardiology & Health Screening Camp for residents of Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad. The camp was led by renowned cardiologists Dr. Shabbir Ali and Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman, who provided free consultations and health screening services. A large number of residents from Surya Nagar Colony and nearby localities attended the camp and benefited from the initiative.

Heartlink Cardiac Centre Conducts Free Cardiology Camp in Tolichowki

Heartlink Cardiac Centre organized the Free Cardiology & Health Screening Camp in association with the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association for the benefit of residents of Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

The camp focused on promoting awareness of cardiovascular diseases, preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and timely medical intervention.

Renowned Cardiologists Provide Free Medical Consultations

The camp was conducted under the supervision of eminent cardiologists:

Dr. Shabbir Ali MD, DM (NIMS), FNB (Interventional Cardiology), FESC, FSCAI, EAPCI Certified Interventional Cardiologist & Endovascular Specialist

Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman MBBS, DNB (General Medicine), DrNB (Cardiology) Consultant Interventional Cardiologist



Both specialists provided free cardiologist consultations to residents during the camp.

Free Health Screening Services Offered

Residents attending the camp received the following services completely free of cost:

Free Cardiologist Consultation

Free GRBS (Random Blood Sugar) Testing

Testing Free Lipid Profile Testing

Free ECG Examination

Free Eye Check-up and Consultation

A large number of residents from Surya Nagar Colony and surrounding localities participated in the camp and availed themselves of the health screening facilities.

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Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association Ensures Successful Conduct

The event was successfully coordinated and managed with the active cooperation of:

Mr. Syed Mohammed Majeed Uddin , President

, President Mr. Khaja Anwer Uddin , General Secretary

, General Secretary Mr. Mohammed Tajammul Hussain, Joint Secretary

The office bearers of the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association ensured the smooth conduct of the camp for the benefit of colony residents.

Welfare Association Thanks Doctors and Medical Team

The Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association expressed its sincere gratitude to:

Heartlink Cardiac Centre

Dr. Shabbir Ali

Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman

The medical team

Volunteers

All those who contributed to the successful conduct of the community health service

The press release was issued by the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association.

The Free Cardiology & Health Screening Camp organized by Heartlink Cardiac Centre in collaboration with the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association at Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad, successfully provided free cardiologist consultations, GRBS testing, lipid profile testing, ECG examinations, and eye check-ups. Led by Dr. Shabbir Ali and Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman, the camp benefited a large number of residents while promoting cardiovascular awareness, preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and timely medical intervention.