Free Cardiology & Health Screening Camp Held at Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki; Heartlink Cardiac Centre Benefits Residents
Heartlink Cardiac Centre and Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association organized a free cardiology and health screening camp in Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad, led by Dr. Shabbir Ali and Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman.
Hyderabad: Heartlink Cardiac Centre, in collaboration with the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association, successfully conducted a Free Cardiology & Health Screening Camp for residents of Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad. The camp was led by renowned cardiologists Dr. Shabbir Ali and Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman, who provided free consultations and health screening services. A large number of residents from Surya Nagar Colony and nearby localities attended the camp and benefited from the initiative.
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Heartlink Cardiac Centre Conducts Free Cardiology Camp in Tolichowki
Heartlink Cardiac Centre organized the Free Cardiology & Health Screening Camp in association with the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association for the benefit of residents of Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad.
The camp focused on promoting awareness of cardiovascular diseases, preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and timely medical intervention.
Renowned Cardiologists Provide Free Medical Consultations
The camp was conducted under the supervision of eminent cardiologists:
- Dr. Shabbir Ali
- MD, DM (NIMS), FNB (Interventional Cardiology), FESC, FSCAI, EAPCI Certified
- Interventional Cardiologist & Endovascular Specialist
- Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman
- MBBS, DNB (General Medicine), DrNB (Cardiology)
- Consultant Interventional Cardiologist
Both specialists provided free cardiologist consultations to residents during the camp.
Free Health Screening Services Offered
Residents attending the camp received the following services completely free of cost:
- Free Cardiologist Consultation
- Free GRBS (Random Blood Sugar) Testing
- Free Lipid Profile Testing
- Free ECG Examination
- Free Eye Check-up and Consultation
A large number of residents from Surya Nagar Colony and surrounding localities participated in the camp and availed themselves of the health screening facilities.
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Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association Ensures Successful Conduct
The event was successfully coordinated and managed with the active cooperation of:
- Mr. Syed Mohammed Majeed Uddin, President
- Mr. Khaja Anwer Uddin, General Secretary
- Mr. Mohammed Tajammul Hussain, Joint Secretary
The office bearers of the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association ensured the smooth conduct of the camp for the benefit of colony residents.
Welfare Association Thanks Doctors and Medical Team
The Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association expressed its sincere gratitude to:
- Heartlink Cardiac Centre
- Dr. Shabbir Ali
- Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman
- The medical team
- Volunteers
- All those who contributed to the successful conduct of the community health service
The press release was issued by the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association.
The Free Cardiology & Health Screening Camp organized by Heartlink Cardiac Centre in collaboration with the Suryanagar Colony Welfare Association at Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad, successfully provided free cardiologist consultations, GRBS testing, lipid profile testing, ECG examinations, and eye check-ups. Led by Dr. Shabbir Ali and Dr. Md. Ateeq Ur Rahman, the camp benefited a large number of residents while promoting cardiovascular awareness, preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and timely medical intervention.