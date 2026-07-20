Kukatpally Lift Rescue: Woman and Child Safely Rescued from Kotak Mahindra Bank Building Lift at KPHB 9th Phase

Hyderabad: A woman and her child were safely rescued after getting trapped inside a lift at the Kotak Mahindra Bank building in KPHB 9th Phase, Kukatpally. Following a Dial 100 call, police rushed to the spot, rescued both from the lift, and confirmed that they are currently safe. The rescued victims expressed their happiness and gratitude following the operation.

Woman and Child Trapped in Lift at KPHB 9th Phase

Quick action by police saved a woman and her child after they got trapped inside a lift at the Kotak Mahindra Bank building in KPHB 9th Phase, Kukatpally. Responding to a Dial 100 call, police rescued them safely. Both are reported to be safe. #Kukatpally #HyderabadPolice pic.twitter.com/7y7DUE46Qp July 20, 2026

A woman and her child became trapped inside a lift at the Kotak Mahindra Bank building located in KPHB 9th Phase, Kukatpally.

The incident prompted an emergency response after a Dial 100 call was made seeking assistance.

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Kukatpally Police Respond Immediately to Dial 100 Call

Upon receiving the Dial 100 call, police personnel immediately reached the scene.

The police safely rescued the woman and her child from the lift without any reported injuries.

Police Confirm Victims Are Safe

Police stated that both the woman and her child are currently safe after being rescued from the lift.

The rescued victims expressed happiness following the timely intervention by the police personnel.

A woman and her child who were trapped inside a lift at the Kotak Mahindra Bank building in KPHB 9th Phase, Kukatpally, were safely rescued after police responded swiftly to a Dial 100 call. Police confirmed that both are safe, and the victims expressed happiness over the successful rescue.