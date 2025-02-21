GHMC Cracks Down: 5-Star Banjara Hotel, Seized Over Unpaid Taxes

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on property tax defaulters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reportedly seized a well-known star hotel in Banjara Hills for failing to clear outstanding tax dues.

Star Hotel in Banjara Hills Seized Over Rs. 1.40 Crore Tax Dues

The upscale Banjara Hotel, located in the prime area of Banjara Hills, was sealed by GHMC authorities after it allegedly defaulted on property tax payments amounting to Rs. 1.40 crore. The civic body had issued multiple notices to the hotel management, warning them to clear the dues, but no action was taken on their part, leading to the seizure.

GHMC’s Drive Against Property Tax Defaulters

GHMC has been intensifying its efforts to recover pending property taxes from commercial and residential properties across Hyderabad. The civic authorities have launched a strict enforcement drive, targeting businesses and establishments with significant outstanding dues. The seizure of the star hotel is seen as a warning to other tax defaulters who have been evading payments despite repeated notices.

Repeated Notices Ignored by Hotel Management

According to GHMC sources, the hotel management had been served multiple notices over the past few months regarding their unpaid taxes. However, despite the warnings, they reportedly failed to clear the dues, prompting the civic authorities to take stringent action. GHMC officials stated that such strict measures will continue against other tax defaulters in the city.

Impact on Hyderabad’s Hospitality Industry

The incident has sent ripples through Hyderabad’s hospitality industry, as many businesses are now reviewing their tax compliance to avoid similar actions. The seizure of a high-profile establishment in Banjara Hills highlights GHMC’s determination to enforce tax collection measures and ensure compliance from commercial property owners.

What’s Next for the Seized Hotel?

The GHMC has made it clear that the property will remain under their control until the outstanding dues are fully settled. Hotel management will have to pay the pending Rs. 1.40 crore along with any applicable penalties to have the establishment reopened.

GHMC’s Warning to Other Property Owners

Officials have reiterated that failure to comply with property tax obligations will lead to strict legal and financial repercussions. They have urged property owners, especially those running commercial establishments, to clear their pending dues at the earliest to avoid facing similar enforcement actions.