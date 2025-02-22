GHMC Demolishes 7 Illegal Shops in Saidabad to Ease Traffic

Hyderabad: In a significant move to address traffic congestion, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with the Malakpet traffic police, demolished seven roadside shops in Saidabad on Thursday.

The demolished shops included five mutton outlets and two fish stalls, which, according to officials, were encroaching upon public space and disrupting smooth traffic flow.

Action Taken Following Public Complaints

GHMC officials stated that the action was initiated after multiple complaints from local residents. Commuters and pedestrians had expressed concerns over the obstruction caused by these roadside shops, which were reportedly extending their operations onto the road. The encroachments had narrowed the left turn from Saidabad Main Road leading to Poosala Basti Road, resulting in frequent traffic jams.

Authorities revealed that the shopkeepers had occupied nearly 7-8 feet of the road by placing tables and displaying their meat products outside their shops. The situation worsened as customers frequently parked their vehicles in front of these outlets, further choking the already congested road.

“The encroachments were significantly affecting traffic movement. After repeated complaints from residents, we decided to take strict action to clear the area,” a GHMC official explained. “We had informed the shop owners about the demolition in advance, advising them to confine their business within their legal premises.”

Shop Owners Express Discontent

Despite prior notifications, shop owners voiced their dissatisfaction, claiming they were only informed about the demolition a day before it was carried out. Many of these businesses had been operating in the area for decades, passed down through generations.

“My family has been running this shop for 50 years. My grandfather and father relied on this business, and now we are left with no other option but to continue operating from inside the shop,” said Mohammad Sharif, a mutton shop owner. “We were not given enough time to make alternative arrangements.”

Several shopkeepers echoed similar concerns, arguing that their livelihoods were at stake. However, GHMC officials clarified that they were not shutting down businesses but merely ensuring that no further encroachment occurred.

Mixed Reactions from Residents

While shop owners expressed distress over the demolition, many residents welcomed the move, emphasizing the need for smooth traffic movement and pedestrian safety.

“These shops were creating bottlenecks, making it difficult for commuters. The removal of these encroachments will ease traffic flow and ensure safer roads for both motorists and pedestrians,” said Subash, a local resident.

GHMC to Continue Crackdown on Encroachments

GHMC officials reaffirmed their commitment to tackling illegal encroachments in Hyderabad, particularly in areas facing chronic traffic congestion.

“We are identifying other traffic bottlenecks in the city. Similar actions will be taken wherever necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance road safety,” an official stated.

The municipal authorities urged shop owners to comply with regulations and operate strictly within their designated premises to avoid penalties or further legal action. The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to maintain Hyderabad’s infrastructure and ensure better urban mobility for its residents