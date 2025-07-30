Central Government Accused of Betraying India Over Operation Sindhoor: MP Gaddam Vamsi

Paidapally MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna has accused the BJP government of betraying the nation over Operation Sindoor. He stated that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have urged the government to ensure justice in the matter and to protect India’s self-respect.

The Congress leaders alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading false propaganda about Operation Sindoor. Rahul Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister to make a statement in Parliament, declaring that Donald Trump is lying about the operation.

He further said that PM Modi failed to respond to the questions raised by Congress leaders during the recent Parliament session. According to Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister appears to be suffering from an unknown fear when it comes to addressing concerns related to Operation Sindoor.