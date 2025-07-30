India

Central Government Accused of Betraying India Over Operation Sindhoor: MP Gaddam Vamsi

The Congress leaders alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading false propaganda about Operation Sindoor.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 July 2025 - 19:22
Paidapally MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna has accused the BJP government of betraying the nation over Operation Sindoor. He stated that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have urged the government to ensure justice in the matter and to protect India’s self-respect.

The Congress leaders alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading false propaganda about Operation Sindoor. Rahul Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister to make a statement in Parliament, declaring that Donald Trump is lying about the operation.

He further said that PM Modi failed to respond to the questions raised by Congress leaders during the recent Parliament session. According to Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister appears to be suffering from an unknown fear when it comes to addressing concerns related to Operation Sindoor.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 July 2025 - 19:22
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
