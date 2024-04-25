Harish again dares CM Revanth on resignation

Siddipet: Former minister and BRS party MLA T. Harish Rao has given a strong counter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s comments that he should be ready with his resignation letter after the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme.

“I will come to the martyrs’ memorial in front of the Assembly at 10 am on Friday with my resignation letter. Will you come,” Harish Rao once again challenged Revanth Reddy. Rao addressed a rally at Ramdas Chowrasta in Medak district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was again challenging Revanth Reddy from Medak. “The CM said he would waive off the farm loans before August 15. I am coming with my resignation letter at 10 am tomorrow at the martyrs’ memorial in front of the Assembly.

Are you coming. If it is true that the loan will be waived off before August 15, if it is true that the guarantees written on the bond paper will be implemented. Come to the Gun Park. Let’s put the resignation letters in the hands of intellectuals.

If the loan waiver and six guarantees are implemented by August 15, my resignation letter will be taken away and handed over to the Speaker. If not implemented, your resignation letter will be given to the Governor. I’m asking if you’re ready for it.

Come on if you are a person, who stands by the word,” Harish Rao said. He alleged that Revanth Reddy had cheated the people of Telangana. He said if the promises made by the Congress are to be implemented, they have to defeat the Congress party in parliamentary elections.

“Congress leaders are proud. They are talking in the air. To bring them to the ground, Venkatarami Reddy should be sent to Parliament. Only then will they get a sense,” said Harish Rao.