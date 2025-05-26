Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa-starrer ‘Deewaniyat’ now has a new title

Mumbai: The upcoming Hindi film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, formerly known as Deewaniyat, has now been officially retitled as ‘Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’. The change comes amid a shift in production houses and creative leadership.

Transition from Vikir Films to Play DMF

Initially backed by Vikir Films, the project is now being produced under Play DMF, a rising production house headed by Anshul Garg. The new team felt the original title did not align with the refined narrative and overall branding of the film.

New Title Captures Emotional and Romantic Depth

‘Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ is said to reflect a more intense and emotional story — a tale of madness, obsession, and deep romantic passion. Sources close to the project mention that the revised title better resonates with the storyline’s dramatic and personal nature.

Shooting Underway, Poster and Trailer Coming Soon

Principal photography is currently in progress, and fans can expect the official poster and trailer under the new title to be released in the near future. The title change signals a fresh creative direction for the romantic drama.

Harshvardhan Rane Juggles Studies and Shooting

The actor recently expressed excitement for the film’s “strongest script he has ever worked on” via social media. Notably, Harshvardhan is also pursuing a BA in Psychology (Honours), and will be multitasking between exams and film shoots this June. He shared his study routine through Instagram stories, giving fans a peek into his academic life.