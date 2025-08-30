Heavy rain likely in North Coastal AP, Yanam on Sept 2-3: Met

Amaravati: Heavy rain is likely to occur at Isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 2 and 3, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and strong winds with speed of 30- 40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam during the next five days and in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on September 2 and 3.

Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next three days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places or at many places or at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

South West Monsoon is normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and weak over Rayalaseema.

Rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at one or two places over Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added.