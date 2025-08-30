WHO raises alarm over uptick in Cholera outbreaks amid global crises

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning as cholera outbreaks continue to spread rapidly across multiple nations, exacerbated by the twin crises of ‘conflict and poverty’ in various parts of the country.

The global public health body, in a statement here, has highlighted that the increasing number of cases is becoming a critical challenge that threatens to undermine the health security of nations worldwide.

In its latest Disease Outbreak News report, the UN body detailed that between January 1 and August 17, 2025, a staggering 409,000 cases of cholera were recorded, with 4,738 lives lost across 31 countries. Alarmingly, six nations reported a case fatality rate exceeding 1%, underscoring the severity of the situation. WHO’s ongoing reports show an alarming trend of increasing cholera cases. In 2023 alone, 535,321 cases and 4,007 deaths were recorded across 45 countries.

The Eastern Mediterranean Region has borne the brunt of the cholera burden, registering the highest number of cases, while the African Region has been devastated by the most deaths.

The WHO report attributes the surge in cholera cases to a combination of factors, including armed conflict, mass displacement of populations, natural disasters, and the far-reaching effects of climate change. These elements have contributed to the spread of the disease, especially in rural and flood-affected areas where infrastructure is weak, and healthcare access is severely limited.

As the situation grows more complex, the report stresses that addressing these outbreaks requires an urgent, multi-pronged approach. WHO emphasizes that the solution to the ongoing cholera crisis lies in ensuring long-term access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene—key pillars in the battle against waterborne diseases.

The UN health body warns that the risk of further outbreaks, both within nations and across borders, remains dangerously high, and without immediate intervention, the situation could worsen, said the statement.

In order to curb the spread of cholera, the WHO recommends bolstering surveillance systems, enhancing case management protocols, and scaling up Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) interventions. The implementation of targeted vaccination campaigns and strengthening cross-border coordination for public health responses are also critical measures to combat the disease. These steps, according to WHO experts, are vital in preventing both the current outbreak and any future resurgence.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Access to clean water, basic sanitation, and good hygiene practices remain the cornerstone of preventing the disease.

The disease typically manifests with mild or moderate diarrhea, which can be managed with oral rehydration solutions (ORS), but it can escalate quickly into severe dehydration and death if not treated promptly. For those with severe symptoms, intravenous fluids, antibiotics, and ORS are essential to survival.

The growing frequency of cholera outbreaks calls for sustained investment in water and sanitation infrastructure, particularly in regions prone to natural disasters or conflict, in order to protect communities and prevent further loss of life, said the WHO.