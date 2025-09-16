HolistiCare Family Wellness Summit Brings Together Families and Experts in Nallagandla

Hyderabad: The WICCI Holistic Child Development Council hosted HolistiCare: A Family Wellness Summit at ExtraMile Preschool & Enrichment Centre, Nallagandla, drawing over 115 participants, including families, child development experts, and community organizations.

The half-day summit focused on nutrition, movement, mindfulness, and emotional learning, offering both expert insights and practical activities.

The event began with a welcome and felicitation of Dr. Nitin Chawla, Chief of Pediatrics & Critical Care Specialist at KIMS Cuddles, who served as Chief Guest. A fireside chat with Dr. Ankita R. Chawla, Emergency Medicine Specialist & Healthcare Leader, and Dr. Pallavi Maddukuri, Consultant Paediatrician at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, highlighted preventive care, nutrition, and lifestyle practices.

A panel discussion titled “The Holistic Health Equation: Integrating Nutrition, Physical Activity & Mindfulness” featured Anjali Dange V (Founder, Starlite Nutrition), Devashis Jena (Founder & CEO, Project C Foundation), and Namrata Sadhvani (Award-winning Content Creator).

Alongside expert sessions, children enjoyed engaging activities such as storytelling by Nupur Agarwal, a social-emotional learning workshop by SpringUp Leadership, and journaling by Thinklebuds. Families participated in a Zumba energizer led by Rashmi Srivastava and a Family Wellness Masterclass by Payal Jain. Interactive stalls and demonstrations by Appuworld Library, Thinklebuds, Mukti’s Kitchen, and Nature’s Touch by Arti added to the holistic experience.

Speaking at the event, Anupama Dalmia, National President of WICCI Holistic Child Development Council, said:

“HolistiCare translated evidence-based insights into simple, everyday practices families can use because prevention and wellbeing start at home.”

Harshita Saxena Srivastava, State President (Telangana), emphasized the role of partnerships, saying:

“Community collaborations helped make this accessible and action-oriented for local families.”

Chief Guest Dr. Nitin Chawla added:

“Events like this bridge clinical guidance and family life by building more awareness and an ecosystem for child development.”

The summit was supported by KIMS Cuddles (Event Sponsor), Beyond The Box (Supporting Sponsor), Thinklebuds (Knowledge Partner), and Nature’s Touch by Arti (Gifting Sponsor), with strong community support from Hyderabad Mommies.