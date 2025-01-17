Hundred Announces Partnership with Badminton Icon Srikanth Kidambi

Hyderabad: Hundred, a leading global sports brand, proudly announces its partnership with badminton legend Srikanth Kidambi, Padma Shri Awardee and former World #1 Men’s Singles player. This collaboration marks a significant step for Hundred in strengthening its presence in the Indian badminton market.

The partnership will make its official debut at the prestigious Indonesia Masters 2025, highlighting Hundred’s commitment to inspiring and empowering the next generation of badminton players. Badminton has emerged as the second most popular sport among Gen Z in India, following cricket, according to the 2024 Google-Deloitte Think Sports report.

Srikanth Kidambi’s association with Hundred underscores the brand’s dedication to fostering the sport’s growth in India and nurturing young talent to excel on the global stage. This partnership aligns with Hundred’s mission to dominate and expand across all sports segments in India, including badminton, while competing with global legacy players and setting new benchmarks in performance and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth said, “I am thrilled to partner with Hundred, a brand that resonates with my passion for performance and pushing boundaries. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of badminton players.”

Manak Kapoor, Director of Hundred Singapore, stated, “Welcoming Srikanth to the Hundred family is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of badminton globally. We see Srikanth as a pivotal figure in driving this mission, particularly in India, where his legacy and influence can inspire young players to embrace the sport, take it seriously, and compete at the highest levels.”

Vishal Jain, Director of Hundred India, added, “Badminton has witnessed tremendous growth in India over the past decade, becoming the second most played sport among the younger generation. At Hundred, we are strategically positioning ourselves to capture this momentum, not just by delivering high-performance products, but by actively pushing the sport and the industry forward.”

Srikanth Kidambi will join “Club Hundred,” an exclusive group of global badminton stars. This elite group includes:

Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark)

Rasmus Gemke (Denmark)

Mads Christophersen (Denmark)

Alexandra Boje (Denmark)

Dejan Ferdinansyah (Indonesia)

Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (Indonesia)

Hundred is working with Srikanth Kidambi on exclusive product launches that will debut in global markets. These high-performance products cater to both badminton professionals and enthusiasts, reflecting the highest standards of innovation and design. This collaboration further cements Hundred’s reputation as the brand of choice for top-performing athletes worldwide.

Beyond badminton, Hundred remains committed to making significant strides in other sports, including cricket, with exciting announcements on the horizon.

About Hundred

Hundred is a global sports brand with a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, UAE, USA, and India. Renowned for its high-performance rackets, shoes, and bags, Hundred actively supports Make in India, driving significant innovation and production within the country.

With a focus on badminton, cricket, pickleball, football, and running, Hundred’s vision is to dominate and grow all sports segments in India, competing with global legacy players and setting new benchmarks in performance and innovation.

For more information, visit: https://in.hndrd.co/