Hyderabad: 32-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad’s Kishan Bagh area late Saturday night, where a 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence.

The deceased has been identified as Srikant, a resident of Nadee Moosi Guda in Kishan Bagh, who lived there with his family.

According to Bahadurpura Police, Srikant reportedly had an argument with a relative on Saturday night. Following the dispute, he went into his room, locked the door from inside, and hanged himself.

Upon receiving information, teams from Attapur and Bahadurpura police stations reached the spot. There was initial confusion regarding the jurisdiction of the case, which was later resolved, and Bahadurpura Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Srikant’s body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police are continuing their inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.