Weekend Crackdown: Illegal Structures Brought Down in Hyderabad Locality

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a weekend demolition drive targeting illegal constructions in various parts of the city.

The operation began on Saturday in Madhura Nagar, with the use of hydra cranes to bring down unauthorized structures.

GHMC Targets Unauthorized Buildings in Madhura Nagar

Authorities initiated the demolition early in the morning, focusing on illegally constructed portions of residential and commercial properties. Hydra equipment and municipal teams were deployed to carry out the operation efficiently and safely.

Residents Alerted Ahead of Demolition

Local officials stated that prior notices were served to the property owners involved. Despite warnings, some structures remained intact until now, prompting GHMC to take strict action this weekend.

Part of Larger City-Wide Clean-Up Drive

The move is part of a broader GHMC initiative to regulate urban development, eliminate encroachments, and ensure building compliance across Hyderabad. Similar demolition drives are expected in other areas over the coming weeks.

Traffic and Security Measures in Place

To maintain law and order during the demolition, Hyderabad Police deployed personnel to control traffic and prevent public disturbances. No major incidents were reported during the operation.