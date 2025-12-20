Hyderabad Kids Fair 2025 Kicks Off with Education, Entertainment and Young Entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: The 18th edition of the Hyderabad Kids Fair (HKF 2025) began today at Hall No. 1, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Madhapur. Organized by HITEX, the two-day extravaganza brings together more than 50 exhibitors showcasing products and services across nutrition, education, lifestyle, toys, books, hobbies and creative learning.

A key attraction this year is the second edition of the Kids Business Carnival, a unique young entrepreneurship platform featuring over 60 budding child entrepreneurs presenting their innovative ideas and products.

The fair will remain open to visitors until Sunday, 21st December, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

HKF 2025 offers a wide spectrum of interactive zones and engaging activities. Highlights include the Kids Run by Giggle Mug with a jungle theme, Construction Activities Zone by Playground Construction, Non-Digital Games at the Gamology Zone, Robotics Workshops by LEAP Robots, Children Book of Records certification activities, and a Climbing Wall by Crag Studio.

Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy zipline, archery, and dart shooting at the Adventure Zone by Cliff Inn. The Space Planetarium has also been opened to visitors with free entry. Other attractions include an Art & Craft Zone, Puzzle Zone by Ameya Games, Fun Game Zone with inflatables and video games, free activity sessions by schools, and daily lucky draws offering a chance to win ₹5,000 Shoppers Stop vouchers.

Speaking to the media, Srikanth T.G., Business Head, HITEX, said the Hyderabad Kids Fair has grown into one of India’s most trusted and popular children’s expos. “With 17 successful editions behind it, the fair has become the most-awaited year-end celebration for children and parents. This year, we expect over 25,000 visitors. HKF offers a perfect blend of fun, learning, creativity, fitness, entrepreneurship and family entertainment,” he said.

Tickets for the Hyderabad Kids Fair 2025 are available online via BookMyShow.

Surya Varkolu, Marketing Head, Ryan International School; Durgam Sandhya, Head of Admissions, Shreeka International Micro Preschool; and several other dignitaries were present at the launch.

