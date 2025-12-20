On Hyderabad Tour, Chief Election Commissioner Visits Iconic Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited the historic Golconda Fort on Saturday as part of his official programme in the city. During the visit, he toured the iconic heritage complex and closely viewed its architectural remains, gaining insights into the fort’s rich history and cultural significance.

The Chief Election Commissioner spent time exploring key sections of the monument, which is renowned for its unique acoustic system, massive fortifications, and intricate architectural design. Officials accompanying him briefed him about the historical importance of Golconda Fort, which once served as the capital of the medieval Qutb Shahi dynasty and remains one of Hyderabad’s most prominent landmarks.

The visit also highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting heritage sites that reflect India’s historical legacy. Security arrangements were in place during the tour, and the visit passed off smoothly.

Also Read: Telangana Government Opens Applications for CM’s Overseas Scholarship 2025

Gyanesh Kumar’s stop at Golconda Fort came amid his official engagements in Hyderabad, during which he is scheduled to hold meetings related to electoral preparedness and administrative coordination in Telangana.