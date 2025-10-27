Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Organise Mega Blood Donation Drive to Honour Martyrs

The initiative aims to inspire citizens to come forward and contribute towards saving lives through blood donation.

27 October 2025
Hyderabad Police Organise Mega Blood Donation Drive to Honour Martyrs
Hyderabad Police Organise Mega Blood Donation Drive to Honour Martyrs

Hyderabad: As part of the Police Commemoration Week, the Hyderabad City Police have launched a Mega Blood Donation Drive to pay tribute to the valiant police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The initiative aims to inspire citizens to come forward and contribute towards saving lives through blood donation.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Sajjanar said that the drive is a meaningful way to remember the bravery and dedication of police martyrs. “Our police personnel have laid down their lives protecting society. Donating blood in their memory is a small yet powerful act of gratitude and solidarity,” he remarked.

The campaign, which is being held across multiple locations in Hyderabad, has drawn enthusiastic participation from police officers, government employees, and citizens alike. Organisers highlighted that every unit of blood collected will help hospitals and patients in need, reinforcing the message that “every drop counts.”

The Hyderabad City Police have urged residents to take part in the ongoing blood donation camps and contribute to this noble cause, turning remembrance into a life-saving gesture.

