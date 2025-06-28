Hyderabad Traffic Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have intensified their drive against drunk driving, taking strict legal action against offenders. As part of a month-long campaign in June, thousands of violators were booked, fines were imposed, and several offenders were sent to jail.

Over 5,300 Charge Sheets Filed in June

In June alone, Hyderabad Traffic Police registered 3,353 cases of drunk driving and filed 5,321 charge sheets in court. This rigorous enforcement is part of the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards driving under the influence.

Courts Impose ₹1.14 Crore in Fines

Following the legal proceedings, the courts imposed a cumulative fine of ₹1.14 crore on the violators. This large sum highlights the scale of the problem and the seriousness with which the authorities are dealing with it.

133 Offenders Sentenced to Jail

In a major development, 133 individuals were sentenced to jail as part of the campaign. Out of these, 128 received sentences ranging from one to 14 days. This move serves as a stern warning to drivers who disregard traffic laws, particularly those involving alcohol consumption.

Police Commissioner Issues Strong Warning

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis emphasized the necessity of strict action, stating, “Driving under the influence is a serious threat to public safety, and legal consequences are unavoidable for offenders.”

Ongoing Commitment to Road Safety

The Hyderabad Traffic Police remain committed to ensuring safer roads and continue to urge the public to adhere to traffic regulations. The campaign against drunk driving is expected to continue with equal, if not increased, intensity in the coming months.