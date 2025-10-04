Hyderabad Youth Fatally Shot While Working in Dallas, Texas

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck the family of Chandrashekhar, a 27-year-old resident of Teachers Colony Phase II in B.N. Reddy Nagar, Hyderabad, as he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas, USA, on Wednesday night.

Chandrashekhar had traveled to the United States in 2023 to pursue a Master’s degree in Dental Surgery. Alongside his studies, he was working part-time at a gas station in Texas to support his living expenses.

According to local reports, an unidentified individual approached the gas station while Chandrashekhar was refueling a vehicle and unexpectedly opened fire, inflicting severe injuries. Chandrashekhar succumbed to his wounds at the scene. The assailant’s identity remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. Texas police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the shooter and uncover the motive behind the attack.

The shocking news has left Chandrashekhar’s parents, Jaganmohan and his wife, devastated. They had sent their son abroad with hopes that he would complete his studies and establish a stable life.

The family has appealed to the Indian and state governments, as well as the Indian Embassy in the United States, to assist in repatriating Chandrashekhar’s body to India. Authorities are coordinating to provide the necessary support to ensure his return home.

This incident underscores concerns over the safety of international students working part-time in foreign countries, and the local community in Hyderabad has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of the young professional.