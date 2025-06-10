Hyderabad’s Airport Expansion Breaks New Ground in Eco-Friendly Innovation!

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has achieved a remarkable milestone as the expanded terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) secures the LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Scoring an impressive 84 points, this recognition places RGIA among the most eco-friendly airports in the world.

Cutting-Edge Green Initiatives

GHIAL’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in various eco-friendly measures:

Energy Efficiency: The terminal incorporates advanced heating and cooling systems , high-performance insulation , and sensor-driven LED lighting to optimize energy usage.

The terminal incorporates , , and to optimize energy usage. Water Conservation: Rainwater harvesting, low-flow water fixtures , and drought-resistant landscaping significantly reduce water consumption.

Rainwater harvesting, , and significantly reduce water consumption. Sustainable Materials: Locally sourced recycled content materials minimize environmental impact and transportation-related emissions.

Locally sourced minimize environmental impact and transportation-related emissions. Waste Reduction: The airport promotes paperless boarding and self-check-in for luggage , cutting down on unnecessary waste.

The airport promotes , cutting down on unnecessary waste. Intelligent Monitoring: A smart system regulates energy usage and indoor air quality, ensuring compliance with LEED standards.

Leadership in Sustainable Aviation

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Indana Prabhakara Rao of GMR Group highlighted that the certification is a testament to GHIAL’s dedication to environmentally responsible airport operations. With a 379,370 square-meter expansion, RGIA exemplifies how modern infrastructure can harmonize with sustainable design.

Setting a Global Benchmark

LEED Platinum certification is the highest standard for green buildings, and GHIAL’s achievement reinforces its leadership in eco-friendly airport development. This accomplishment not only enhances RGIA’s reputation but also strengthens India’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure.