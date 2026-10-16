Hyderabad’s CURE Bars Attract 4,251 Applications for 14 Outlets, Average 304 Applicants Per Bar

Hyderabad: Competition for bar licences in Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) limits has intensified, with 4,251 applications received for just 14 bar outlets, averaging around 304 applications per bar.

Excise Commissioner C. Harikiran conducted the lottery for the 14 outlets at Narsingi on Friday. The draw was held to determine the successful applicants amid strong demand for bar licences in the city’s CURE region.

Across Telangana, a total of 8,770 applications were received for 41 bar outlets, reflecting significant competition among applicants seeking licences.

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The remaining 27 outlets attracted 4,519 applications. Lotteries for these outlets were conducted under the supervision of the respective district collectors.

The high number of applications for a limited number of outlets highlights the intense competition for bar licences in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Applicants are awaiting the outcome of the lottery process to learn whether they have been selected.