Interstate Drug Network Busted: Hyderabad Police Seize 908 Kg of Ganja Worth ₹2.7 Crore

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on interstate narcotics smuggling, the Hyderabad City Police have dismantled a large drug trafficking network operating between Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Acting on specific intelligence, the Commissioner’s Task Force (South-East Zone) and Bandlaguda Police jointly intercepted a transport vehicle carrying over 908 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately ₹2.7 crore.

The contraband was cleverly hidden in 28 HDPE bags beneath layers of cashew shells and covered with a tarpaulin sheet to escape police scrutiny. The gang had been using the route from Malkangiri (Odisha) through Srikakulam, Hyderabad, and onward to Nashik (Maharashtra) to transport the illegal substance.

Also Read: Hyderabad: HYC Founder Salman Khan Joins BRS in Presence of KTR

Three men—identified as Mohammed Kaleem Uddin (32), a heavy vehicle driver from Hussain Shah Nagar, Golconda; Shaik Sohail (23), an AC technician; and Mohammed Afzal (25), a washing machine technician, both from Patel Nagar, Amberpet—were arrested during the operation. Police seized the ganja-laden Eicher transport vehicle, four mobile phones, and ₹2,500 in cash from their possession.

According to officials, the arrested individuals are childhood friends from Amberpet who had joined hands in the illicit trade for quick money. They were reportedly promised between ₹3 to ₹5 lakh per trip for transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra. The accused were working under the direction of a key handler named Rahman, based in Hyderabad, who remains absconding.

Further investigation revealed that the consignment originated from Jithu, a supplier in Kalimela (Malkangiri, Odisha), and Suresh from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The final delivery point was meant to be Sangamner in Nashik, where another associate, Mahesh, was waiting to receive the goods.

The consignment was intercepted near OS Palace Function Hall on Bandlaguda Main Road following a coordinated surveillance operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Chaitanya Kumar, South-East Zone, praised the swift and coordinated action of the Task Force and Bandlaguda Police, emphasizing that the Hyderabad Police will continue their aggressive stance against drug trafficking networks. He also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to narcotics trade.

Police said further investigations are underway to trace the absconding associates and uncover the full extent of the trafficking network.