IPS Officer-in-Training Uday Krishna Reddy Allegedly Attempts Suicide Amid Sexual Harassment Probe

Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer Uday Krishnareddy was reportedly hospitalised after an alleged suicide attempt and has been shifted to a private hospital in Erragadda for treatment, according to sources.

The development comes days after allegations of sexual harassment were made against the trainee officer by a fellow female IPS trainee. Based on the complaint, a police case was registered and the matter is under investigation.

Officials at the National Police Academy (NPA) have reportedly placed Uday Krishnareddy under temporary suspension pending the outcome of the inquiry.

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Meanwhile, before being hospitalised, Uday Krishnareddy reportedly posted a WhatsApp status claiming that he had “done nothing wrong,” maintaining his innocence amid the allegations.

Police and academy authorities have not released detailed official statements regarding his medical condition or the ongoing investigation. Officials said both the criminal case and the departmental inquiry will proceed in accordance with the law.

The allegations against the trainee officer remain under investigation, and no conclusions have been reached. Authorities have urged that the matter be allowed to proceed through the legal process.