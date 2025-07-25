Israel Recalls Negotiators from Doha for Consultations Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Jerusalem: Israel has decided to recall its Gaza ceasefire negotiating team from Qatar’s Doha for consultations, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The decision followed Hamas’ response to the mediators’ proposal on Thursday for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, it said.

“We appreciate the efforts of mediators Qatar and Egypt and the efforts of US envoy Steve Witkoff to bring about a breakthrough in the talks,” it added.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News, citing a source close to the negotiations, reported that “the talks did not collapse”.

“This is a coordinated move between all parties,” it reported.

“There are fateful decisions that need to be made, and that is why the delegation returned for further consultations. The momentum is still positive.”

Citing another source, Kan TV News reported that Hamas is, among other things, demanding the release of 200 Palestinian militants and 2,000 Gazan civilians who were detained after October 7, 2023, when the Gaza war erupted.

According to Kan, these numbers are much higher than what Israel agreed to in the mediators’ proposal, which includes the release of about 120 militants and another 1,200 civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Hamas said that it had delivered its response — along with that of other Palestinian factions — to the mediators.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed receipt of the response and said it is under review. Neither side disclosed the contents.

However, Channel 12 reported that Hamas requested the release of 200 Palestinians serving life sentences for killing Israelis in exchange for 10 living hostages, in addition to 2,000 Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The original proposal, which Israel reportedly accepted, included the release of 125 prisoners serving life terms and 1,200 others arrested in Gaza since the war began.

The daily Israel Hayom, citing unnamed security officials, said that the Israeli military is preparing to expand its ground operations in Gaza following Hamas’ response.

Separately, a well-informed source told the same outlet that the return of the Israeli negotiating team from Doha should not be seen as a positive development.

“On the contrary,” the source said, claiming that Hamas is “placing obstacles” in the way of a potential deal.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 50 hostages, 20 of whom are held captive in Gaza.

More than 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, subjected to torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which has resulted in many deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Since July 6, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been taking place in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Egypt with US support, in pursuit of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Israel has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.