Israeli airstrike hits residential building in Damascus, casualties reported

Damascus: An Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of the Syrian capital Damascus before daybreak Thursday, the Syrian state TV reported, with a war monitor reporting casualty.

Ambulances and fire trucks were seen moving through the city streets. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, initial reports suggest the strike caused fatalities.

The war monitor said Syria was hit by two airstrikes early Thursday — one in Kafr Sousa and the other in al-Qusayr in the countryside of the central province of Homs.