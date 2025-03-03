Job Opportunities for Women in India Surge by 48% in 2025, Freshers in High Demand: Report

Bengaluru: India’s job market is experiencing a remarkable surge in opportunities for women, with job openings increasing by 48% in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to a new report released on Monday. The growth is largely attributed to the rising demand in sectors such as information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and healthcare. Additionally, there is a noticeable increase in demand for specialized talent in emerging technology roles.

Freshers in High Demand, IT Sector Dominates Job Market for Women

The report by foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) highlights that around 25% of the job openings for women in 2025 are for freshers, suggesting that early-career professionals are particularly sought after. This is especially true in high-demand sectors like IT, human resources (HR), and marketing. Among the women employed, the largest group (53%) has 0-3 years of experience, followed by 32% with 4-6 years of experience.

The IT and software sector remains the dominant industry for women, accounting for 34% of the available roles. Other notable industries seeing a rise in women’s participation include recruitment, BFSI, and advertising/PR/events.

Women in Emerging Tech and Engineering Roles: A Growing Trend

The report also points to the growing participation of women in engineering and production roles, which have increased from 6% to 8% over the past year. This surge highlights the demand for specialized talent in emerging technology fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data science, and cloud computing.

Work-from-Office Trends and Geographical Distribution of Women’s Jobs

In addition, the report indicates a 55% increase in work-from-office job arrangements, signaling a shift in employer preferences and priorities. While salary parity and evolving work-mode preferences remain challenges, the overall outlook for women in the workforce in 2025 is highly optimistic.

Interestingly, more women are securing jobs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with cities like Nashik, Surat, Coimbatore, and Jaipur seeing a 41% share of women’s jobs compared to 59% in Tier-1 cities.

Salary Trends and Rising Participation in STEM Fields

In terms of salary distribution, the majority (81%) of women in the workforce earn between 0-10 lakh annually, followed by 11% who earn between 11-25 lakh, and 8% who earn more than 25 lakh. Additionally, women are increasingly entering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, with women now making up 44% of STEM graduates in India.

A Positive Outlook for Women in India’s Workforce

Anupama Bhimrajka, VP-Marketing at foundit, commented, “The Indian job market is evolving rapidly, creating greater access and opportunities for women, particularly in high-growth industries and tech-driven roles.” With women increasingly represented in sectors like AI, engineering, and cybersecurity, the future looks bright for female professionals across the country.