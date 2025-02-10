Kiara Advani Shoots in English and Kannada Simultaneously for ‘Toxic’

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani is currently juggling dual-language shoots for her upcoming project, Toxic. The movie, starring Yash and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, marks Kiara’s first bilingual project, as she is shooting in both English and Kannada simultaneously.

Kiara Advani’s Dedication to Dual Language Shoot

A source close to the production shared, “Kiara Advani is currently shooting for Toxic in both English and Kannada language simultaneously, making it her first bilingual project. The process is challenging, but Kiara has been dedicated to getting the nuances of both languages right.”

The source added, “Kiara’s dedication is truly commendable, and she’s been effortlessly switching between the two languages, bringing her A-game to the front.”

About Toxic – A High-Octane Action Drama

Toxic is an intense, high-octane action gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas, aimed at providing a fresh perspective on the action genre. The decision to film in multiple languages, including English, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English, is meant to give the movie a global appeal while keeping it rooted in its regional essence.

The Bangalore Schedule of Toxic

Kiara Advani and Yash recently started shooting in Bangalore after completing a crucial schedule in Goa. The new leg of the shoot will focus on some of the film’s intense narrative and crucial scenes, bringing the gripping storyline to life.

A source revealed, “This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life.” The team had also shot a song sequence in Goa, choreographed by renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Star-Studded Cast

Aside from Kiara Advani and Yash, Toxic features Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Darrell D’Silva in pivotal roles, adding to the film’s star-studded cast.

Kiara Advani’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to Toxic, Kiara Advani has been roped in as the leading lady for Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will see the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (played by Hrithik Roshan) as he faces a new threat to the nation.