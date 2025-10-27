Komatireddy Assures Farmers of Complete Paddy and Cotton Procurement Despite Rains

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday assured that the government would procure every grain of paddy and all cotton produced by farmers in the district, without leaving a single bundle unpurchased.

The Minister conducted a review meeting at the Bhuvanagiri Collectorate to assess the ongoing paddy and cotton procurement operations. He sought detailed updates from officials on the quantity of paddy procured so far and directed them to ensure that paddy brought by farmers is weighed, covered, and transported to mills immediately, particularly in view of the continuing rainfall.

“Farmers need not worry. The government will purchase all paddy that meets the moisture standards,” the Minister said, emphasizing that no negligence will be tolerated in procurement operations. He instructed officials to carry out loading and transport in two shifts daily to prevent stock accumulation at procurement centers.

Komatireddy noted that tarpaulin covers have been supplied by the government to protect paddy from rain and advised farmers to keep them handy. With forecasts indicating more rain over the next few days, he urged farmers to take necessary precautions to safeguard their produce.

The meeting was attended by Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Government Whip and Alair MLA Bheerla Ilaiah, District Collector Hanumantha Rao, DCP Akshansh Yadav, Additional Collectors Veera Reddy (Revenue) and Bhaskar Rao (Local Bodies), ACP Rahul Reddy, and other district officials.