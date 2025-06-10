KT Rama Rao Slams BJP & Congress Over Kaleshwaram Project Allegations

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on BJP and Congress, alleging that both parties are conspiring to malign BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) by distorting facts about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. KTR asserted that their agenda is driven by vendetta, not governance.

Kaleshwaram Project Was a Cabinet-Approved Initiative

Rama Rao clarified that Kaleshwaram was a government-sanctioned project, unanimously approved by the Telangana Cabinet, rather than an individual decision. Former ministers Eatala Rajender and Harish Rao have reiterated that it was executed with full transparency by the administration.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Airport Expansion Breaks New Ground in Eco-Friendly Innovation!

Senior BRS Leader Harish Rao’s Presentation

KTR urged people to watch Harish Rao’s detailed presentation, which explains the depth and benefits of the project. He remarked, “Harish explained it as clearly as peeling a banana—simple and detailed.”

Political Mud-Slinging Over Historic Achievement

KTR expressed frustration over political attacks on a project that brought irrigation to 45 lakh acres in just four years. He compared this achievement to other major irrigation projects like Bhakra Nangal, Nagarjuna Sagar, Narmada, and SRSP, which took decades to complete under Congress rule.

Denouncing Investigation Notices as Political Harassment

KTR dismissed the recent notices issued by investigation bodies, calling them attempts to distract and harass BRS leaders. He emphasized that Harish Rao has already presented all facts before the commission, leaving nothing new for KCR to address.

Sharp Criticism of Revanth Reddy’s Government

KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of coming to power with fake promises and leading Telangana down a dangerous, destructive path. He further criticized the Congress-led administration, alleging that media manipulation is being used to mislead the public.

Political Battle Over Kaleshwaram Intensifies

As the controversy surrounding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project continues, BRS vows to expose misinformation and defend its achievements. The party remains firm in its stance that KCR’s leadership transformed Telangana’s irrigation landscape in record time.