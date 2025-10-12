Hyderabad

KTR Slams CM Over Demolitions, Urges Voters to ‘Choose Between Car and Bulldozer’ in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of targeting the poor by demolishing their houses in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2025
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of targeting the poor by demolishing their houses in Hyderabad. Speaking at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, KTR urged voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election to “think wisely” and decide whether they wanted a “car or a bulldozer,” referring to the BRS party symbol and the alleged demolition drive.

During the event, several leaders from other parties joined the BRS in KTR’s presence and were formally welcomed by party cadres who draped them with pink scarves. Addressing the gathering, KTR said the Jubilee Hills bypoll should serve as a lesson to the Congress government.

He questioned the Congress leadership’s claims that “development will happen only if Congress wins,” asking what progress had been achieved during its nearly two-year rule in Telangana. KTR alleged that the ruling party planned to use “corrupt money” amassed over the past two years to influence voters in the by-election, claiming that Congress leaders were offering Rs 10,000 per vote.

Taking aim at both national parties, KTR said that voting for either Congress or BJP in the Jubilee Hills bypoll would be meaningless, asserting that the BJP “has no relevance” in Telangana’s political landscape. He appealed to the electorate to support the BRS and send a strong message against what he described as the government’s “anti-poor” policies and misuse of power.

