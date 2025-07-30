Forest Department Action to Catch Leopard in Ranga Reddy District, Camera Traps Installed

Hyderabad

The Forest Department has installed seven camera traps, including a special box trap, to catch a leopard that has been sighted at various locations in the Ranga Reddy district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 July 2025 - 15:21
According to Forest Department Officer B. Laxman, the leopard was first spotted in the Gachibowli area, with subsequent sightings reported in Ibrahim Bagh, Narsingi, Manchirevula Forest Park, and Gandipet.

He stated that the leopard seen in all these areas is the same animal. Camera traps are being used to track its movements and capture it safely.

Residents have been advised to report any unusual sightings immediately to the concerned authorities and to exercise caution near forested areas. The Forest Department is continuing its efforts to relocate the leopard away from human settlements.

