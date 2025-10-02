“Following Modi’s Path”: Mahmood Ali Criticizes Revanth Reddy Over Minority Neglect and Rising Unrest

Hyderabad: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and senior BRS leader Mahmood Ali on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of ignoring minorities and failing to protect communal harmony in the state.

Speaking to the media, Mahmood Ali alleged that despite being in power for nearly two years, the Congress administration has not inducted a single Muslim minister into the cabinet. “Revanth Reddy is not behaving like the Chief Minister of Telangana but rather following the path of Prime Minister Modi. Minorities have been sidelined at every step,” he charged.

The BRS leader recalled that between 1948 and 2014, communal clashes repeatedly shook Telangana, but said this trend changed after K. Chandrashekar Rao assumed power in 2014. “From 2014 to 2023, the state witnessed peace, unity and communal harmony. Telangana became a symbol of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, where people of all faiths lived together with mutual respect,” he said.

Mahmood Ali claimed that since Congress came to power, violence and unrest have resurfaced. He pointed out incidents where Muslim shops were set ablaze and places of worship desecrated. “In Kodangal, two graveyards and a chilla were destroyed. Even the donation box at a dargah was damaged. Shockingly, the Chief Minister has not visited the site, despite it being his own constituency,” he remarked.

Raising further concerns, Ali questioned whether such actions represented democratic governance or political vendetta against Muslims. “Revanth Reddy may hold the position of Congress CM, but his actions mirror those of Uttar Pradesh’s leadership where minorities face persecution,” he said.

Expressing disappointment, the BRS leader noted that while many political figures visited Kodangal to meet affected families, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues remained absent. He called on the state police chief to ensure law and order and restore confidence among communities.

“Peace and stability are crucial for Telangana. It is the duty of the government to safeguard every citizen and ensure that the state’s legacy of communal harmony is protected,” Mahmood Ali stressed, urging swift and effective measures to prevent further unrest.