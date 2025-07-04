Hyderabad: Timely Action Prevents Major Fire Tragedy in Vijayanagar Colony

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a Kirana store near Andhra Bank in Vijayanagar Colony on Thursday. Thanks to the swift response by local Corporator Md Khasim, a major disaster was averted.

Corporator Md Khasim Alerts Fire Brigade Immediately

As soon as the fire was noticed, Corporator Md Khasim rushed to the spot and promptly alerted the Fire Brigade. His timely intervention ensured that emergency services reached the location without delay.

Also Read: KTR Slams Congress Government Over “Inhumane” Treatment of Sigachi Blast Victims

Fire Brought Under Control, No Major Damage Reported

The Fire Brigade acted quickly and managed to bring the flames under control before they could spread to nearby shops or residential areas. Due to the prompt action, a potentially serious incident was successfully avoided. No casualties were reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.