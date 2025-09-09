Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Shramashree Scheme’ gets 40,000 applications, mostly unregistered migrant workers

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has so far received around 40,000 applications under the ‘Shramashree Scheme’ after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced it on August 18. The scheme provides monthly cash incentives to migrant workers who return to the state after facing “harassment” in other states.

Although the number is insignificant at just 1.78 per cent of the total of 22,40,000 registered migrant workers, as per the records of the state labour department, the confusion over the applications under the scheme lies elsewhere.

Sources from the state labour department said that of the 40,000 applications received so far, the majority of them do not figure in the list of migrant workers available with the state government. This phenomenon, according to a senior state labour department official, not only means that many migrant workers from the state do not get themselves registered as migrant workers with the West Bengal government before leaving the state, but also signifies that the actual number of migrant workers from West Bengal currently employed in other states is much higher that the figure of 22,40,000 registered migrant workers.

“Now the question is whether the applicants for the Shramashree Scheme from those who are not registered as migrant workers with the West Bengal government will be entertained or not. The decision is for the highest administrative authority in the state to take,” said a labour department official. On August 18, the Chief Minister announced the Shramashree Scheme for the migrant workers from West Bengal coming back to the state amid allegations of torture and harassment of Bengali-speaking workers in other states, especially the BJP-ruled ones.

“If any migrant worker wants to leave another state and come back to Bengal, the state government will provide them with financial assistance. First, a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 will be given upon their return to Bengal. After that, Rs 5,000 will be paid every month to them for a year,” the Chief Minister announced on August 18. She also claimed that these migrant workers will continue to enjoy other state government benefits, including health insurance. “The state labour department will look into the entire matter. Apart from financial assistance, these workers will be given training to get new jobs,” the Chief Minister said.