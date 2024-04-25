Nomination process concludes in Telangana for Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: The nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on May 13 in Telangana, concluded on Thursday.

The deadline for filing nominations ended at 3 PM this afternoon. According to officials, more than 600 candidates have filed nominations for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The scrutiny of nominations is set to take place on April 26 and candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nominations until April 29.

This time, the general elections are being conducted in seven phases across the country. Telangana will participate in the fourth phase, where Lok Sabha along with by-election to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly will be held simultaneously on May 13 and counting would be held on June 4.