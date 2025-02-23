“If we don’t leave India behind, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif – Pak PM’s Bold Claim Sparks Frenzy

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a bold declaration during a public gathering on Saturday, asserting that Pakistan will surpass India in terms of progress. He emphasized his vision of making the country self-reliant, reducing dependence on foreign loans, and strengthening its economic position globally.

“If We Don’t Leave India Behind, My Name Isn’t Shehbaz Sharif”

Sharif, addressing the gathering, declared, “If we don’t leave India behind, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif. We will make Pakistan a great nation and move ahead of India.” His statement was aimed at inspiring confidence in Pakistan’s future despite ongoing economic struggles.

He further claimed that inflation had significantly dropped under his leadership, falling from 40% when he took office to just 2% today. However, no official data was provided to support this assertion.

Also Read: Tensions Rise as Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Negotiations

Social Media Reacts with Mockery and Skepticism

Sharif’s remarks quickly went viral on social media, drawing a mix of humor and skepticism. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) mocked his statement, with some joking that he might need a new name if he fails to achieve his goal.

One user quipped, “We’ll have to come up with a new name,” while another sarcastically commented, “Didn’t take his medicine today, lost his mental balance.” Some users ridiculed his confidence, with one suggesting, “Forget the Champions Trophy, Pakistan should host the Clown Olympics—it’ll be an instant hit.”

Shift in Tone Amid Calls for Dialogue

Sharif’s recent comments come just weeks after he expressed a desire for peaceful relations with India. Earlier this month, during a session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he had emphasized the need for diplomatic talks to resolve outstanding disputes, including Kashmir.

His latest statement, however, signals a shift toward a more competitive and assertive tone, reflecting the economic and political challenges facing Pakistan. Whether his ambitious claims translate into real progress remains to be seen.