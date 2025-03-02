Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Praises Virat Kohli After Viral Champions Trophy Moment

Abrar Ahmed, the Pakistan spinner, has grabbed attention online with his heartfelt social media post about Virat Kohli. The post, shared on Instagram on March 1, comes just days after the two cricketers shared a memorable moment during the Champions Trophy game between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

Abrar Ahmed’s Tribute to Virat Kohli’s Sportsmanship

In his Instagram post, Abrar Ahmed expressed admiration for Kohli’s humility and sportsmanship, calling him a “true inspiration.” Reflecting on the match on February 23, Abrar shared a picture from their viral moment, where Kohli approached him after Abrar’s brilliant delivery that earned him a send-off for Shubman Gill. Despite the tension of the game, Kohli showed genuine respect for Abrar’s performance by shaking his hand, an act that earned praise from fans and cricket experts alike.

“Bowling to my childhood hero Virat Kohli. Grateful for his appreciation; his greatness as a cricketer is only matched by his humility as a person,” Abrar wrote in his post.

Virat Kohli’s Milestone in International Cricket

As Virat Kohli continues to impress with his exceptional performances, he is set to achieve another milestone on Sunday when he becomes the seventh Indian player to play 300 ODIs. Kohli will join the ranks of Indian legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh in this exclusive club.

Kohli Prepares for New Zealand Clash with Intense Training

Ahead of India’s match against New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli was seen putting in extra work during a strenuous training session in Dubai. Spending time facing spinners like Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli worked hard to refine his skills. Additionally, Morne Morkel, the team’s bowling coach, rejoined the squad after attending to a personal emergency, and Mohammed Shami was seen bowling with intensity during the practice session.

Kohli’s Remarkable Record and Future Goals

At the age of 36, Virat Kohli has already accumulated 82 international centuries across all formats, with his most recent century coming in India’s six-wicket win against Pakistan. However, he had faced a brief period of struggles at home, which only makes his continued success even more impressive. Kohli is now focused on delivering another stellar performance against New Zealand as he seeks to maintain his form and add to his illustrious record.

Virat Kohli’s incredible career continues to inspire millions, and his ongoing achievements solidify his place as one of cricket’s greatest players.