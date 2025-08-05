Pawan Kalyan greets people on 6th anniversary of abrogation of Article 370

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Jana Sena leader stated that the abrogation of Article 370 brought hope, stability, promise of a peaceful and progressive future.

“A day that set right a historic constitutional wrong. A day that ensured the full and rightful integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union. A day that brought peace to a region long affected by unrest and violence and unlocked the path to growth, equality, and development for its people. A day that showed the strength of decisive and visionary leadership in nation-building,” posted the actor-politician.

Pawan Kalyan recalled that on August 5, 2019, the NDA Government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a historic step by abrogating Article 370, ending decades of unrest in Kashmir and ensuring equal rights for its people, on par with citizens across the nation.

“For decades, terrorism and violence suppressed the aspirations of Kashmir’s youth. The abrogation of Article 370 brought hope, stability, promise of a peaceful and progressive future. On the occasion of the 6th anniversary of this ‘Article 370 Abrogation Day’, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” added Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Andhra Pradesh unit has congratulated the people of India on the occasion of the completion of six years since the abrogation of Article 370.

The party, in a post on X, stated that August 5, 2019, was a joyous day when the goal of ‘One India-One Constitution’ was realised.

Reports say the Kashmir Valley remained normal on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.