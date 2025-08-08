PMJ Jewels Inaugurates New Showroom in Kompally, Expands Hyderabad Presence

Hyderabad: PMJ Jewels, one of South India’s leading fine jewellery brands, has launched its newest showroom in Kompally, marking a significant addition to its growing retail footprint. This is PMJ’s 8th showroom in Hyderabad and its 41st overall, spanning India and the United States.

The grand inauguration was graced by key figures from PMJ Jewels, including Chairman Kushal Kumar Kankaria, Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Kankaria, and CEO Kiran Shinde, along with other dignitaries.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The store launch coincided with the festive occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham, drawing large numbers of loyal customers who explored an exclusive collection of handcrafted jewellery. The showroom, curated to meet the diverse preferences of customers in the Kompally region, offers a wide selection of gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery.

PMJ Jewels continues to showcase its signature pieces, including intricate designer collections, regional jewellery styles, bridal sets, and lightweight everyday wear. A highlight of the new store is the PMJ SuperStar Bracelet, a limited-edition piece created in collaboration with brand ambassador and actor Super Star Mahesh Babu. The bracelet, designed for both men and women, symbolizes strength, style, and resilience, celebrating the spirit of the “SuperStar” in everyone.

Also Read: Fernandez Hospital Champions Collective Support for Breastfeeding During Awareness Week

Speaking at the event, Deepak Choudhary, State Head of PMJ Jewels, V. S. Chakravarthy, Cluster Manager, and Ms. Vijaya Laxmi, Store Head at Kompally, expressed their enthusiasm:

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Kompally and invite everyone to experience the personalized service and legacy that PMJ Jewels is known for. Our customers can expect the finest craftsmanship and an unmatched jewellery selection.”

The Kompally showroom is part of PMJ’s larger expansion strategy and reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering excellence in jewellery design and customer service.