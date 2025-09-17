Priyanka Chopra wishes hubby Nick Jonas: So grateful to share life with you

Mumbai: As her husband Nick Jonas turned 33, global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished the American popstar and said that she is “so grateful to share life” with him.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a string of loved up moments she has shared with Nick from 2018 to 2025. The pictures also feature their daughter Malti Marie.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: “As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you over the years so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. Here’s 2025-2018 !”

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On the acting front, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively, who are forced to work together when they become the targets of a foreign adversary.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film “SSMB29”.

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, “SSMB29” is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, PeeCee has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise “Krrish 4”, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”. The female pirate is entrusted with protecting her family when her past catches up to her. Made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the movie will also feature Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles, along with others.