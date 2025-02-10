Producer Bunny Vas Urges APSRTC Chairman to Take Action After Pirated Version of Thandel Screened in Govt Bus

Chennai: Bunny Vas, the producer of the newly released film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has called on the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to take strict action against those responsible for screening a pirated version of the film in a government bus.

On Monday, Bunny Vas tweeted, “We have come to know from @Way2NewsTelugu that an @apsrtc bus (Service No: 3066) played a pirated version of our #Thandel. This is not only illegal and outrageous but also a blatant insult to the countless individuals who worked tirelessly to bring this film to life.

The movie is the dream of artists, the director, and the producers. I urge APSRTC Chairman #KonakallaNarayanaRao Garu to take strict action and set a strong example to ensure that such incidents never happen again.”

Thandel Hits Screens and Receives Positive Reviews

Thandel, which was released on February 7, has received positive reviews and made a strong opening at the box office. The film is based on a true story about 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were captured by Pakistani authorities and imprisoned.

At a recent event, Allu Aravind shared the details of the story, explaining that it took place near Vizag in a small village. Fishermen had gone to Gujarat for a 30-day fishing trip, but due to weather issues, they crossed into Pakistani waters and were captured. The film explores the struggle of their families as they fought to bring them back.

Film Details

Thandel features music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Shamdat, and editing by Naveen Nooli, also a National Award winner. The art department was led by Srinagendra Tangala. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts, the film is presented by Allu Aravind.