Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Showcases ‘Few of the Many Bruises’ He Sustained

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, currently filming Border 2, shared an update on his physical challenges, revealing the bruises he sustained during the shoot.

Uma Devi10 February 2025 - 13:14
Varun Dhawan Showcases ‘Few of the Many Bruises’ He Sustained
Varun Dhawan Showcases ‘Few of the Many Bruises’ He Sustained

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, currently filming Border 2, shared an update on his physical challenges, revealing the bruises he sustained during the shoot. The actor posted a close-up of his arm and biceps on his Instagram stories, showing slight scratches and bruises, and captioned it, “Few of the many bruises this week. War isn’t easy.”

Border 2 Shoot in Jhansi

Varun joined the cast in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh, on January 16 for the filming of Border 2. The movie is set in the secluded armed forces cantonment areas of the region. The sequel to the 1997 war epic Border is directed by Anurag Singh and will focus on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, much like its predecessor.

The original Border, directed by J.P. Dutta, featured a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and others, and was based on the Battle of Longewala.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Embarks on a Two-Day Visit to Singapore for Investment Summit

VARUN DHAWAN 1 Varun Dhawan Showcases ‘Few of the Many Bruises’ He Sustained

A New Chapter in the Border Saga

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, where Pakistani troops infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied parts of Indian territory. The movie promises to deliver a story of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

The sequel is backed by a stellar production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Films. Border 2 is set for release on January 23, 2026.

Varun Dhawan’s Recent Work

Varun was last seen on screen in Baby John, a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film, directed by Kalees, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Tags
Uma Devi10 February 2025 - 13:14

Related Articles

Britain’s Railway to Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’

Britain’s Railway to Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’

10 February 2025 - 14:54
Shilpa Shirodkar Shares Heart-Melting Note for Namrata, Mahesh Babu on 20th Anniversary

Shilpa Shirodkar Shares Heart-Melting Note for Namrata, Mahesh Babu on 20th Anniversary

10 February 2025 - 14:07
Producer Bunny Vas Urges APSRTC Chairman to Take Action After Pirated Version of Thandel Screened in Govt Bus

Producer Bunny Vas Urges APSRTC Chairman to Take Action After Pirated Version of Thandel Screened in Govt Bus

10 February 2025 - 13:37
Sara Ali Khan Wishes Amrita Singh a Happy Birthday with Heartwarming Instagram Post

Sara Ali Khan Wishes Amrita Singh a Happy Birthday with Heartwarming Instagram Post

9 February 2025 - 19:33
Back to top button