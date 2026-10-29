Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for the 81st Time Today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to visit New Delhi for the 81st time today, drawing criticism over his frequent trips to the national capital while farmers in the state continue to face difficulties.

Critics have questioned the Chief Minister’s priorities, alleging that he has failed to give adequate attention to farmers struggling with agricultural concerns amid the threat of El Niño. They have also pointed out that Revanth Reddy did not attend the all-party meeting convened to discuss the potential impact of El Niño.

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The Chief Minister’s latest Delhi visit has once again raised questions about the government’s response to farmers’ concerns and the steps being taken to address the possible effects of changing weather conditions on agriculture.

With farmers looking for timely support and measures to protect their crops, the state government’s handling of agricultural issues is likely to remain a key point of political debate.